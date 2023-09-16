Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $107.47 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

