Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 3rd Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 4.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.7 %

META opened at $300.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.71. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.