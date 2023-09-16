Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.42

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 518637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Metallic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.