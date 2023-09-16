Metawar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.85 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $37.85 million and $0.95 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00018025 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

