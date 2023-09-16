MetisDAO Price Down 6.5% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $10.47 or 0.00039420 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $46.74 million and $926,164.93 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,541.92 or 0.99973957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 10.66942904 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $915,413.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.