MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.86.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.10.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,336,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

