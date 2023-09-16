Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Boosted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

