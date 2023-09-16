MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ) Shares Up 1.1%

MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.21 and last traded at $73.21. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.
MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21.
