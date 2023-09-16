Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.25

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.25 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.01), with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.01).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Report on Mincon Group
Mincon Group Price Performance
Mincon Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.
Mincon Group Company Profile
Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mincon Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.