Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.25

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.25 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.01), with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.75. The company has a market cap of £172.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,620.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

