Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBLY. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion and a PE ratio of -235.56.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.