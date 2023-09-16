Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,082,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,962,714.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $1,887,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,082,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,962,714.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,209 shares of company stock worth $32,183,061 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

