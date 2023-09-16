monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.33 and last traded at $160.75. Approximately 474,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 758,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.56.

monday.com Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.01.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 318.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 30.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

