Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Northland Securities

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Mondee alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondee

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOND opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. Mondee has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondee will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,871,494 shares in the company, valued at $66,533,869.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $384,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOND. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the first quarter worth $115,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondee

(Get Free Report)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.