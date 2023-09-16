Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 38832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
Moneta Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$113.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Moneta Gold
Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
Further Reading
