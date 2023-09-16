Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 613 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

