Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $29.00 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

