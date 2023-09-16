Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after buying an additional 27,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.2% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 373,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after buying an additional 31,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 2.2 %

MGPI opened at $107.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.94. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,191,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,118,059.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,191,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at $73,118,059.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $100,174.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,451,093.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,769 shares of company stock valued at $6,770,549 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

