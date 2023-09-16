Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,150 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.14 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

