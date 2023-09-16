Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corning were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Corning by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

