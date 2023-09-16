Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.48 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

EQT Stock Down 2.5 %

EQT opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

