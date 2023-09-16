Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.