Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $931,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PSX opened at $121.03 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

