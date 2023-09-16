Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $936,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coty were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Coty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,401,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,083 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

Coty Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of COTY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

