Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $212.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day moving average is $225.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

