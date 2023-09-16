Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.39 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 71.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

