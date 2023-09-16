Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $851.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $874.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.