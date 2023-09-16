Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 218 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $203.16 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average is $181.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,723 shares of company stock valued at $21,070,240. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

