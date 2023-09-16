Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 469 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 33,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 757,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,644,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $164.23.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.