Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 71 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 23,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.7% during the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

COST stock opened at $556.36 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

