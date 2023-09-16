Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 997 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

CIR stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 2.37. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

