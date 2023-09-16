Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $302.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

