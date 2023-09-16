Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,396.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,271.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

