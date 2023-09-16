Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 15,818 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,024,000 after buying an additional 772,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 102.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 331,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 580.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHR opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,907 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $79,468.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 747,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,882.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $79,468.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,882.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,510 shares of company stock worth $449,779. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

