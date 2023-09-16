Moonbeam Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $125.48 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00035634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,084,615,302 coins and its circulating supply is 736,490,592 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

