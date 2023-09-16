Morgan Stanley Boosts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $35.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.76. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,781,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

