Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in August

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IIF stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

