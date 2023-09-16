Morgan Stanley Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $69.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.29, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.