Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $91.00

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.16), with a volume of 19736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.18).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.
