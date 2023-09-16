Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.63. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

