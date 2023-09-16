nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.08.

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

NCNO stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,538.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,684. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912,118 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at $32,845,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

