Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $626.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.75. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Natixis bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.