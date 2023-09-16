Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.14.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,250,000 after buying an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,724,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,065,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,544,000 after buying an additional 658,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after buying an additional 201,918 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.