Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 291 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.