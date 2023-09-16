Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $486.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

