Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 3,155 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.67. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

