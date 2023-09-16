New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) PT Set at C$0.21 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 target price on New Age Metals (CVE:NAM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
New Age Metals Trading Up 11.1 %
Shares of NAM opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$11.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.00. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 17.88.
New Age Metals Company Profile
