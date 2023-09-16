Nexus Investment Management ULC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

