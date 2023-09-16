Nilda Mesa Sells 383 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $220.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

