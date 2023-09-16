Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.86

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Nippon Paint Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

