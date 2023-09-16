Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,365 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $144,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in KLA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $454.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $520.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.11.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

